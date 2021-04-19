Advertisement

Pig’s head, blood left at former home of Chauvin defense witness

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 18, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (AP) - Vandals left a pig’s head at the one-time California home of a use-of-force expert who testified on behalf of the officer accused of killing George Floyd, police said.

Blood was also smeared on the house in Santa Rosa, north of San Francisco, that once belonged to Barry Brodd, a retired police officer who was on the stand in the Minneapolis murder trial last week, according to a police statement Saturday.

“It appears the suspects in this vandalism were targeting Mr. Brodd for his testimony,” the Santa Rosa Police Department said. “Mr. Brodd has not lived at the residence for a number of years and is no longer a resident of California.”

Officers responding around 3 a.m. Saturday found a severed pig’s head on the front porch and blood on the residence, police said.

“Because Mr. Brodd no longer lives in the city of Santa Rosa, it appears the victim was falsely targeted,” the statement said.

Investigators believe the same vandals also smeared blood on the statue of a large hand in front of nearby Santa Rosa Plaza and left a sign that said “Oink, oink,” police said.

No arrests were announced.

Brodd, a former Santa Rosa police officer, testified at the murder trial that he believes Officer Derek Chauvin’s restraint of Floyd was in keeping with proper police practice.

In a statement released after Brodd’s testimony, Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro distanced himself from his department’s former officer.

“We are aware of former Santa Rosa Police Officer, Barry Brodd, providing testimony in the Derek Chauvin trial,” Navarro’s statement said. “His comments do not reflect the values and beliefs of the Santa Rosa Police Department.

On Saturday, April 17th, 2021 at 3:07 a.m., Santa Rosa Police responded to a residence in west Santa Rosa that had just...

Posted by Santa Rosa Police on Saturday, April 17, 2021

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
Mall closed due to water main break
UPDATE: Mall Del Norte to reopen on Tuesday
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams
New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service
File photo: UISD Board meeting
UPDATE: UISD chooses finalist for new superintendent
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

Latest News

A railway worker raced into action after the child slipped and fell onto the tracks with a...
See moment child is saved from oncoming train
Mondale served as vice president under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. He then ran for the...
Former vice president and liberal icon Walter Mondale dies at 93
Police believe the fire is one of several retaliatory attacks related to the fatal shooting of...
Father, daughter killed in house fire suspected to be act of arson, gang violence
Esam Musleh, 37, and his 1-year-old daughter, Alia Musleh, died when a fire engulfed their...
Father dies trying to save 1-year-old daughter from suspected arson at Calif. home
Devany Betancourt, left, and Marina Nelson were found safe after an Amber Alert was issued for...
2 missing Texas teens found safe; Amber Alert canceled