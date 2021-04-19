Advertisement

Police: Man dragged, assaulted officer after mask demand

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:10 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUTCHINSON, Minn. (AP) - Prosecutors have charged a Minnesota man with felony assault and allege that he attacked a home improvement store employee and a police officer after the store worker told him to wear a mask.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that the incident began Wednesday afternoon when a cashier at a Menards in Hutchinson told 61-year-old Luke Oeltjenbruns that he couldn’t check out unless he put on a mask, according to a criminal complaint. Oeltjenbruns tried to leave with his merchandise, prompting the cashier to grab his cart.

The complaint alleges that Oeltjenbruns hit the cashier with a piece of lumber. Police later found Oeltjenbruns sitting in his pickup truck in another store’s parking lot.

Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, faces charges for the alleged attacks on the police officer and the...
Luke Oeltjenbruns, 61, faces charges for the alleged attacks on the police officer and the store employee. He is also charged with fleeing police.(Source: WCCO via CNN)

After a slow-speed chase, officers surrounded his truck with their squad cars, but he refused to get out. Officer Steven Sickmann got up on the truck’s running board and reached through the window. The complaint says Oeltjenbruns closed the window on the officer’s arm, trapping him, and drove off, crashing into squad cars.

The complaint says Sickmann tried to use a rescue hammer to break the window, but Oeltjenbruns took it from him and hit him on the head with it.

Oeltjenbruns was eventually arrested. The complaint says the officer’s injuries included a head wound.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
Mall closed due to water main break
UPDATE: Mall Del Norte to reopen on Tuesday
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams
New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service
File photo: UISD Board meeting
UPDATE: UISD chooses finalist for new superintendent
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

Latest News

Surveillance video shows train station worker Mayur Shelkhe sprint toward a child who slipped...
WATCH: Railway worker rescues child from path of oncoming train
A railway worker raced into action after the child slipped and fell onto the tracks with a...
See moment child is saved from oncoming train
Mondale served as vice president under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. He then ran for the...
Former vice president and liberal icon Walter Mondale dies at 93
Police believe the fire is one of several retaliatory attacks related to the fatal shooting of...
Father, daughter killed in house fire suspected to be act of arson, gang violence
Esam Musleh, 37, and his 1-year-old daughter, Alia Musleh, died when a fire engulfed their...
Father dies trying to save 1-year-old daughter from suspected arson at Calif. home