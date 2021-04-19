Advertisement

Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting

File photo: City Council
File photo: City Council(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -City Council will meet today with a lengthy agenda list.

Some of the items they will be discussing include approving rental-related expenditures of $87,000 to the Sames Auto Arena for vaccination events.

During the past few months, the city has accumulated rental expenses which include tables, chairs, forklift, and manpower during the vaccination drives.

They will also discuss the status and possible action on what to do with the Dellwood Apartment complex.

Other items up for discussion include conducting a traffic study on Bartlett Street and Jacaman, having an overnight movie and camping event at Jovita Idar Park, replacing the old Uni-Trade playground with batting cages.

