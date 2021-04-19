School districts anticipating students to return to campus on Monday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Schools in Laredo are expecting a good portion of its students to return to campus on Monday morning.

Both LISD and UISD are asking for a minimum of ten percent of its students to return to school for face to face instruction.

Officials with both school districts have confirmed that the majority of teachers and campus personnel are now vaccinated for COVID-19, they will be providing instruction in the traditional method.

Over at Alexander High School, Principal Ernesto Sandoval says come Monday, instruction will look different.

Also at Alexander, upon entering the school through the cafeteria, each child will receive a desk shield that they will use throughout the day in each class.

They will also be required to wear a mask and social distance.

Uniforms are not required and everyone is welcomed to come back.

