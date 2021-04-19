Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for aggravated assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The Webb County Sheriff’s Office released the mugshot of 22-year-old Luis Fernando Rodriguez.

He is being described as brown eyes, black hair, weighs 126 pounds, and is five feet, and nine inches.

His last known address was at the 600 block of Angela Drive.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 956-415-BUST (2878).

You may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

