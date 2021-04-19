Advertisement

Stash house bust leads to discovery of 87 immigrants

Authorities find 87 undocumented people(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A stash house bust leads to the discovery of 87 undocumented people.

Law enforcement officials came together the evening of Thursday, April 15th when suspicious activity was reported at a home in south Laredo.

When authorities searched the property, they found the large group of people who were identified as nationals of Mexico, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

They were all medically screened and arrested.

The Laredo Sector Border Patrol, Webb County Constable Precinct 2, and Laredo Police Department all worked together on this case.

