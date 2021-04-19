Advertisement

Suspect in Wisconsin bar shooting that killed 3 identified

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say the man in custody in connection with a shooting at a southeastern Wisconsin tavern that left three men dead and three others injured was involved in a fight at the bar before coming back with a handgun and opening fire.

Twenty-four-year-old Rakayo Alandis Vinson appeared in court on suspicion of first-degree intentional homicide for the early Sunday shooting at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers.

This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson. Authorities say Vinson was apprehended in connection with a shooting at a busy tavern in southeastern Wisconsin early Sunday, April 18, that left multiple men dead and others injured.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Court Commissioner Loren Keating set bond for Vinson at $4 million cash, citing the seriousness of the charges, Vinson’s record of possession of firearms and the risk of flight.

The three people killed were identified as 24-year-old Cedric Guston, 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha.

