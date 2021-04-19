Advertisement

The weathers so breezy!

Cool April days before the heatwave
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It looks like the cool weather isn’t done with us just yet!

On Monday we’ll start our day in the upper 50s in the morning, but we’ll hit a high of about 77 degrees by the afternoon.

Then on Tuesday, things will get a little warmer, almost nearing the 90-degree mark, but we won’t exceed 87 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll dip down into the 50s and we’ll see a high of 80 degrees on Wednesday.

As we head into the latter portion of the week, temperatures will remain in the 80s but those chances of rain will make a comeback bringing some humid air mass.

By Friday we will bounce back to the 90s where we will stay for the remainder of the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
Mall closed due to water main break
UPDATE: Mall Del Norte to reopen on Tuesday
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams
New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service
File photo: UISD Board meeting
UPDATE: UISD chooses finalist for new superintendent
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Tuesday forecast
The weathers so breezy!
The weathers so breezy!
Yolanda Villarreal has your Friday forecast
Feeling fine on a Friday!
Friday weather forecast
Friday weather forecast