The weathers so breezy!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It looks like the cool weather isn’t done with us just yet!

On Monday we’ll start our day in the upper 50s in the morning, but we’ll hit a high of about 77 degrees by the afternoon.

Then on Tuesday, things will get a little warmer, almost nearing the 90-degree mark, but we won’t exceed 87 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll dip down into the 50s and we’ll see a high of 80 degrees on Wednesday.

As we head into the latter portion of the week, temperatures will remain in the 80s but those chances of rain will make a comeback bringing some humid air mass.

By Friday we will bounce back to the 90s where we will stay for the remainder of the weekend.

