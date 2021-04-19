UPDATE: UISD chooses finalist for new superintendent

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - UPDATE: A final decision has been made in the naming of a new superintendent to replace retiring superintendent Bobby Santos.

David Gonzalez, who has been serving the district as associate superintendent, was selected on Monday at a special called meeting.

At the meeting, United ISD board members interviewed the final three candidates who had been selected from their pool of six applicants.

Of those, we are told three were local individuals, the other three out of town.

Below is the original text to this story:

It looks like it is going to be a very busy day for UISD as it will host a special called meeting and a bond oversight committee meeting.

During the meeting, UISD will conduct its second round of interviews for the new superintendent position.

At last checked, they were down to three potential candidates one of which was believed to be UISD spokesperson Gloria Rendon.

We asked Rendon on the digital news desk Friday, if she was one of the finalists for the position, at which she replied yes.

The district says that some of the candidates were local and some were from out of town.

The meeting will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the student activity complex.

