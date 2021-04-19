Advertisement

Water main break causing service issues in Del Mar area

According to a witness, there is a big water break on Lindenwood and Del Mar.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A water main break is causing service interruption issues in north Laredo.

On Monday morning, many residents were unable to get ready for work or school due to no water service.

Crews are aware of the issue and they are currently working on restoring service.

Until then, expect little to no water pressure in the homes and businesses near the area.

