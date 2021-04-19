Advertisement

WWII plane goes down in front of beachgoers during Florida air show

By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COCOA BEACH, Fla. (CNN) – A World War II plane makes an emergency landing during the Cocoa Beach Air Show over the weekend.

A mechanical issue forced the pilot to ditch the vintage aircraft just offshore in front of a crowd of beachgoers on Saturday.

Rescue personnel were immediately on the scene, according to event organizers, and the pilot is OK.

Federal Aviation Officials said the pilot was the only one in the aircraft when it went down.

The FAA is investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
Mall closed due to water main break
UPDATE: Mall Del Norte to reopen on Tuesday
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams
New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service
File photo: UISD Board meeting
UPDATE: UISD chooses finalist for new superintendent
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

Latest News

Surveillance video shows train station worker Mayur Shelkhe sprint toward a child who slipped...
WATCH: Railway worker rescues child from path of oncoming train
A railway worker raced into action after the child slipped and fell onto the tracks with a...
See moment child is saved from oncoming train
Mondale served as vice president under Jimmy Carter from 1977 to 1981. He then ran for the...
Former vice president and liberal icon Walter Mondale dies at 93
Police believe the fire is one of several retaliatory attacks related to the fatal shooting of...
Father, daughter killed in house fire suspected to be act of arson, gang violence
Esam Musleh, 37, and his 1-year-old daughter, Alia Musleh, died when a fire engulfed their...
Father dies trying to save 1-year-old daughter from suspected arson at Calif. home