April is National Donate a Life Month

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization is inviting the community to learn how to save a life through the power of organ donation.

In observance of National Donate Life Month, Donate Life America is reminding the community to register as an organ, eye, or even tissue donor.

With nearly 110,000 Americans currently, waiting for transplants the need for organ donors is more crucial now than ever.

The organization is inviting the community to celebrate the gift of life by learning how to get involved.

For more information on how you can be an organ donor, you can click here.

