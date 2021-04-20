Border Patrol agents arrest child predator

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man with a history of sex crimes against minors is arrested by federal agents.

Border Patrol agents arrested 40-year-old Luis Perez Gomez for his immigration violations.

The incident happened on Sunday morning when agents encountered a Mexican National who was traveling alone along the border.

Record checks revealed, Perez Gomez had prior convictions of sexual assault of a child.

He will be remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshal Service.

