Border Patrol agents arrest child predator
Agents say the Mexican National was traveling alone along the border
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man with a history of sex crimes against minors is arrested by federal agents.
Border Patrol agents arrested 40-year-old Luis Perez Gomez for his immigration violations.
The incident happened on Sunday morning when agents encountered a Mexican National who was traveling alone along the border.
Record checks revealed, Perez Gomez had prior convictions of sexual assault of a child.
He will be remanded to the custody of U.S. Marshal Service.
