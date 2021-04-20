Bridge restrictions extended through May
The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that the restriction of non-essential travel will remain in place until May 21st.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The international bridges are not set to re-open any time soon.
Congressman Henry Cuellar released a comment on Monday evening regarding this development.
He says he’s “disappointed by their lack of urgency and resourcefulness to finding a way to reopen.”
Cuellar also says he sent a letter to Secretary Mayorkas, urging them to establish a community based program to partially lift COVID-19 travel restrictions.
Cross border travel has been suspended for over 13 months now.
