Bridge restrictions extended through May

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that the restriction of non-essential travel will remain in place until May 21st.
Bridge restrictions extended
Bridge restrictions extended(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The international bridges are not set to re-open any time soon.

Congressman Henry Cuellar released a comment on Monday evening regarding this development.

He says he’s “disappointed by their lack of urgency and resourcefulness to finding a way to reopen.”

Cuellar also says he sent a letter to Secretary Mayorkas, urging them to establish a community based program to partially lift COVID-19 travel restrictions.

Cross border travel has been suspended for over 13 months now.

