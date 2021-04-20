City recognizes local female boxer

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is recognizing a local boxer for going the distance!

Eighteen-year-old fighter, Jennifer Lozano recently obtained the championship title at the 2020 USA National Boxing Championship in the 119 division.

She is now part of the Boxing Team USA and will represent the U.S. on an international level.

Throughout her athletic journey, Jennifer has conquered many national titles, which have brought her to be ranked as the #1 boxer in the USA in the 119-weight division.

Congratulations to Ms. Lozano on a job well done and good luck to her on her future endeavors!

