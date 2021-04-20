Disabled trailer causing Mines Road closures
The trailer is stalled at the intersection of Direct Connector and FM 1472.
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A disabled trailer is causing a lane closure on Mines Road.
According to the Laredo Police Department, the trailer is stalled at the intersection of Direct Connector and FM 1472.
This has caused a temporary closure of the southbound lane.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area and expect delays.
