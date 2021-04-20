Federal agents seize nearly $800K of cocaine
Agents searched two separate vehicles and found multiple bundles of hard drugs
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized nearly eight hundred thousand dollars of cocaine over the weekend.
The first incident happened on Friday at the Colombia Solidarity bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2005 tractor hauling an empty trailer for secondary inspection.
The vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old citizen from Mexico.
When agents searched the trailer, they found ten packages containing 27.77 pounds of cocaine.
The drugs weighed 27.77 pounds and had an estimated street value of $214,200.
The second incident happened on Sunday, at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu to secondary inspection.
During their search, officers, found 40 packages containing 75.17 pounds of cocaine.
The drugs combined an estimated street value of $793,900.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.