Advertisement

Federal agents seize nearly $800K of cocaine

Agents searched two separate vehicles and found multiple bundles of hard drugs
Agents seize nearly 800K of cocaine
Agents seize nearly 800K of cocaine(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized nearly eight hundred thousand dollars of cocaine over the weekend.

The first incident happened on Friday at the Colombia Solidarity bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2005 tractor hauling an empty trailer for secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 27-year-old citizen from Mexico.

When agents searched the trailer, they found ten packages containing 27.77 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs weighed 27.77 pounds and had an estimated street value of $214,200.

The second incident happened on Sunday, at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu to secondary inspection.

During their search, officers, found 40 packages containing 75.17 pounds of cocaine.

The drugs combined an estimated street value of $793,900.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
David Gonzalez
UPDATE: UISD chooses finalist for new superintendent
Mall closed due to water main break
UPDATE: Mall Del Norte to reopen on Tuesday
Car chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Morning chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams
New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service

Latest News

Councilmembers raise questions over basketball court
Councilmembers raise questions over basketball court
Council votes to build batting cages at local stadium
Council votes to build batting cages at local stadium
Bridge travel restrictions
Laredo mayor speaks on bridge restriction extension
Police department opens new downtown substation
Police department opens new downtown substation
Tecolotes Baseball Team
Batter up: Tecolotes prepare for upcoming season