Health authority responds to FDA revoking COVID treatment

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week, the Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorization that allowed the antibody treatment known as BAM to be used for mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults and certain pediatric patients.

FDA officials said that the new variants of COVID are resistant to the BAM treatment, and because of this the benefits of being treated by BAM no longer outweigh the known and potential risks of its use.

In a statement sent to KGNS News, Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino says in response to this decision:

“This life saving treatment was essential early on in the pandemic. However, this announcement was expected as the emerging scientific data was showing that COVID-19 variants were becoming resistant to the infusion treatment. This move just highlights the evolving landscape of the fight against COVID-19, and our race to vaccinate as many Laredoans as possible. Prevention is our best defense.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.