Advertisement

Health authority responds to FDA revoking COVID treatment

FDA officials said that the new variants of COVID are resistant to the BAM treatment, and because of this the benefits of being treated by BAM no longer outweigh the known and potential risks of its use.
Doctor Victor Trevino
Doctor Victor Trevino(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Last week, the Food and Drug Administration revoked the emergency use authorization that allowed the antibody treatment known as BAM to be used for mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 in adults and certain pediatric patients.

FDA officials said that the new variants of COVID are resistant to the BAM treatment, and because of this the benefits of being treated by BAM no longer outweigh the known and potential risks of its use.

In a statement sent to KGNS News, Laredo’s health authority Doctor Victor Trevino says in response to this decision:

“This life saving treatment was essential early on in the pandemic. However, this announcement was expected as the emerging scientific data was showing that COVID-19 variants were becoming resistant to the infusion treatment. This move just highlights the evolving landscape of the fight against COVID-19, and our race to vaccinate as many Laredoans as possible. Prevention is our best defense.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
Mall closed due to water main break
UPDATE: Mall Del Norte to reopen on Tuesday
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams
New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service
File photo: UISD Board meeting
UPDATE: UISD chooses finalist for new superintendent
Police say 41-year-old Stephen Broderick, a former sheriff's deputy, is suspected in the...
Police: Suspect on the run in fatal shooting of 3 in Texas

Latest News

Maxx the K-9 officer
New K-9 joins local law enforcement to fight crime
7 Day Forecast
Tuesday forecast
Bridge restrictions extended
Bridge restrictions extended through May
File photo: UISD Board meeting
UPDATE: UISD chooses finalist for new superintendent