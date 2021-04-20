Advertisement

Local Democratic Party holding voting registration campaign

A new Get Out the Vote and registration campaign is trying to change south Texas’s reputation as a non-voting area.
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new Get Out the Vote and registration campaign is trying to change south Texas’s reputation as a non-voting area.

Webb County’s Democratic Party is hosting a voter registration and voting promotion campaign.

They are inviting the community to join them at the party office next Saturday to join in on the initiative.

“If we want to complain, the best way to raise our voice, you vote,” said Sylvia Bruni. “You want to vote, you need to register. If you are already registered, you need to get out at to vote. Last November, we had the highest turnout in the last 20 years. Fifty percent of our registered voters, voted in the 2020 elections.”

If you would like to register, you can head to their headquarters located next to Rudy’s.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
David Gonzalez
UPDATE: UISD chooses finalist for new superintendent
Mall closed due to water main break
UPDATE: Mall Del Norte to reopen on Tuesday
Car chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Morning chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams
New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service

Latest News

Councilmembers raise questions over basketball court
Councilmembers raise questions over basketball court
Council votes to build batting cages at local stadium
Council votes to build batting cages at local stadium
Bridge travel restrictions
Laredo mayor speaks on bridge restriction extension
Police department opens new downtown substation
Police department opens new downtown substation
Tecolotes Baseball Team
Batter up: Tecolotes prepare for upcoming season