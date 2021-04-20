Local Democratic Party holding voting registration campaign

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new Get Out the Vote and registration campaign is trying to change south Texas’s reputation as a non-voting area.

Webb County’s Democratic Party is hosting a voter registration and voting promotion campaign.

They are inviting the community to join them at the party office next Saturday to join in on the initiative.

“If we want to complain, the best way to raise our voice, you vote,” said Sylvia Bruni. “You want to vote, you need to register. If you are already registered, you need to get out at to vote. Last November, we had the highest turnout in the last 20 years. Fifty percent of our registered voters, voted in the 2020 elections.”

If you would like to register, you can head to their headquarters located next to Rudy’s.

