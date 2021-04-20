Mall Del Norte re-opens at limited capacity

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -After two days of being closed, Mall Del Norte is back in business again.

A broken water valve forced the mall to shut down Sunday and Monday with power being cut as a precautionary measure.

Mall del Norte will open its doors, with limited capacity; however, only certain businesses will be open.

They will be operating from ten in the morning up until eight at night, except for the food court.

Individual store, department store, and restaurant hours may vary.

The list of stores that are opening include:

Aeropostale

Agua Viva

Aldo

Auntie Anne’s

baby bubbles

Bath & body works

Books-A-Million

Brow Threading Studio

Buckle

Build-A-Bear

C-2

Candy Zone

Casa de los 7 Arcangeles

Champs

Charlisimo

Chuck E Cheese

Cinemark

Cool Gadgets

Couture Boutique

Cricket

Daniel’s

Delicatesse

Deutsch & Deutsch

Dillard’s

DXL

El Zapato Bailarin

Express

Finish Line

Foot Locker

Forever 21

Gamestop

GAP

GNC

gold creation

Guess

H&M

H&M Storage

Hollister

IBC

IBC

Imaginarium

JCP

Journey’s

KG Cosmetics

Kids Foot Locker

Kreationz

Kreationz II

Kreationz III

La Creperia

La Isla

La Perfumeria

Laredo Sports

Las Margaritas

Lids

Locker Room

Maciel’s shoe shine

Macy’s

Macy’s Home

Macy’s Perfume

Marlen’s Gallery

Metro PCS

Nail Glamour

Nuts n’ Stuff

Pandora

Papaya

piercing pagoda

piercing pagoda

Platinum Covers

Reis & Irvy’s

Relax Center

Rue 21

Shoe Show Dept

Spener’s Gifts

Spyder Jump

Sunglass Forum

TDK

The Children’s Place

The Hot Dog Stand

Threading del Norte

T-Mobile

Torrid

Toy Land

Underground Station

Vans

Victoria’s Secret

Visionworks

Vitamin World

World of Wonders

Zale’s

