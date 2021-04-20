Mall Del Norte re-opens at limited capacity
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -After two days of being closed, Mall Del Norte is back in business again.
A broken water valve forced the mall to shut down Sunday and Monday with power being cut as a precautionary measure.
Mall del Norte will open its doors, with limited capacity; however, only certain businesses will be open.
They will be operating from ten in the morning up until eight at night, except for the food court.
Individual store, department store, and restaurant hours may vary.
The list of stores that are opening include:
Aeropostale
Agua Viva
Aldo
Auntie Anne’s
baby bubbles
Bath & body works
Books-A-Million
Brow Threading Studio
Buckle
Build-A-Bear
C-2
Candy Zone
Casa de los 7 Arcangeles
Champs
Charlisimo
Chuck E Cheese
Cinemark
Cool Gadgets
Couture Boutique
Cricket
Daniel’s
Delicatesse
Deutsch & Deutsch
Dillard’s
DXL
El Zapato Bailarin
Express
Finish Line
Foot Locker
Forever 21
Gamestop
GAP
GNC
gold creation
Guess
H&M
H&M Storage
Hollister
IBC
IBC
Imaginarium
JCP
Journey’s
KG Cosmetics
Kids Foot Locker
Kreationz
Kreationz II
Kreationz III
La Creperia
La Isla
La Perfumeria
Laredo Sports
Las Margaritas
Lids
Locker Room
Maciel’s shoe shine
Macy’s
Macy’s Home
Macy’s Perfume
Marlen’s Gallery
Metro PCS
Nail Glamour
Nuts n’ Stuff
Pandora
Papaya
piercing pagoda
piercing pagoda
Platinum Covers
Reis & Irvy’s
Relax Center
Rue 21
Shoe Show Dept
Spener’s Gifts
Spyder Jump
Sunglass Forum
TDK
The Children’s Place
The Hot Dog Stand
Threading del Norte
T-Mobile
Torrid
Toy Land
Underground Station
Vans
Victoria’s Secret
Visionworks
Vitamin World
World of Wonders
Zale’s
