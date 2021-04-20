Advertisement

Migrant children cling on to island bank in the river

The children are not related and say they were separated from their mothers in Mexico
Agents rescue two undocumented kids in the river
Agents rescue two undocumented kids in the river
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Video released by Border Patrol shows the dangers children face as they try to make their way into the U.S.

Agents discovered two migrant children who were clinging to an island bank.

The video shows the water’s power current as an agent gestures for the kids to wait.

He slowly helps the children ages seven and 13 safely board the boat.

The children are not related and say they were separated from their mothers in Mexico.

They said a man said he would help them cross into the U.S but the children were abandoned on the riverbank.

Officials say the children are “Healthy and doing well” and are at the temporary tent facility in Eagle Pass while awaiting transfer to health and human services custody.

