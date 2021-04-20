Advertisement

Morning chase ends on Mines Road flyover

Blas Anguiano and Mariana Amador were both charged with resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A morning car chase ends in two arrests.

Blas Anguiano and Mariana Amador were both charged with resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.

The chase took place at around 3:40 a.m. next to I-35 and Del Mar Boulevard after officers responded to reports of reckless driving and found the car.

“They asked the driver to step out and instead, the driver drove off on the officer and led the officers on a very brief chase,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “The suspect vehicle wound up on the flyover going to Mines Road when all of a sudden the vehicle stopped. The suspect put the vehicle in reverse and actually collided into the dividers.”

No serious injuries were reported.

The case remains under investigation.

