Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after falling off

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is taken to the hospital after falling off his motorcycle in central Laredo.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at the 100 block of Bustamante.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a man in his 40s at the scene.

He was treated and taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.