Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after falling off

The motorcyclist was identified as a man in his 40s who was taken to Doctors Hospital
Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after accident(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A man is taken to the hospital after falling off his motorcycle in central Laredo.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon at the 100 block of Bustamante.

The Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a man in his 40s at the scene.

He was treated and taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

