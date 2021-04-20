New K-9 joins local law enforcement to fight crime

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - They say dog is man’s best friend... that may be true, but they’re also your best friend if you’re out on the field.

A new officer is in town: K-9 Maxx, a two-and-a-half-year old chocolate Labrador retriever.

The pup was donated to Constable Precinct 4’s Office, the first to join the team after their previous K-9 passed away a couple years ago.

After a few more training sessions, Maxx will be ready for duty.

”We’re bonding together, that way I know his posture, whatever he’s doing,” said Deputy Constable Gonzalez. “I know him, and he knows me, and that way we become a team.”

Deputy Gonzalez was a handler for 10 years but took a brief hiatus.

”Now I’m a handler again. This is a beautiful dog. He’s a chocolate lab, something different from a German shepherd. It’s going to be fun.”

Officer Maxx will help with traffic stops and narcotic searches in schools.

He will also assist other law enforcement agencies and make any arrests as needed.

”K-9′s are a great extension of law enforcement,” said Constable Harold Devally. “We wouldn’t be able to do it without them to fight the war on drugs. These dogs are able to sniff out where of course us humans can’t sniff out and find the drugs, but these dogs can.”

Welcome to the team, Maxx!

K-9′s have a strong sense of smell that is 300,000 to 500,000 times stronger than human’s, according to the non-profit K-9′s 4 Cops.

For this reason, they are able to detect explosives and drugs and catch suspects on the run.

