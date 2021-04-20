Advertisement

Police substation to open downtown

The police department will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for the substation on Tuesday at 9 a.m.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -After three years in the making, downtown Laredo will open its newest police substation.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be today at 9 a.m.

It is located in the 500 block of San Agustin Avenue and will have a staff of 15 officers.

Bringing a substation to downtown Laredo was first discussed by city leaders in 2018.

Officials say they hope to use their resources to their full potential when the pandemic ends.

