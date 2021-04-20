Rite of Spring

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are going through the motions of bouncing back from cool spring weather to hot and humid summer weather which is not unusual for us.

We’ll start our Tuesday nice and breezy in the 50s with a high of 88 degrees, almost near those 90-degree temperatures.

On Wednesday, those chances of rain will make a comeback and we’ll dip back down to the 70s.

Then on Thursday, we will bounce back to the 80s and see another like chance of rain at about 50 percent.

These 80s and 70s won’t last long, we will shoot right back up to those mid-90s by the weekend.

Keep in mind we are a couple of weeks away from May, so temperatures will continue to increase as we get closer to those summer months.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.