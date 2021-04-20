Advertisement

Subaru recalls vehicles to fix engine, suspension problems

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru Impreza sedan is displayed at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off. The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019. AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2021 at 7:33 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Subaru is recalling nearly 875,000 cars and SUVs in the U.S. because the engines can stall or a rear suspension part can fall off.

The stalling recall covers more than 466,000 Crosstrek SUVs from 2018 and 2019 and Impreza cars from 2017 through 2019.

The company says in government documents that a computer can power the ignition coil after the car is shut off, causing a short circuit. Dealers will update the software, replace ignition coils and if necessary install a new front exhaust pipe.

The recall is to start May 28.

The suspension recall affects more than 408,000 2018 and 2019 Crosstreks and 2019 Foresters.

Some rear stabilizer bar bolts can loosen and detach, increasing the risk of a crash. Dealers will tighten bolts and replace any missing ones starting May 14.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
David Gonzalez
UPDATE: UISD chooses finalist for new superintendent
Mall closed due to water main break
UPDATE: Mall Del Norte to reopen on Tuesday
Car chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Morning chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams
New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service

Latest News

Councilmembers raise questions over basketball court
Councilmembers raise questions over basketball court
Council votes to build batting cages at local stadium
Council votes to build batting cages at local stadium
Calif. couple buys dream home but previous tenant won't leave
Bridge travel restrictions
Laredo mayor speaks on bridge restriction extension
Lori and Daniel Arche closed on a multimillion dollar home on the canal in Long Beach,...
Family at a loss after buying dream home that former tenant refuses to leave