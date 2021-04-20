Texas A&M University Kingsville rounding up Javelinas in Laredo
The university is inviting all first-year and transfer applicants from Webb, Jim Hogg, and Zapata County.
Apr. 20, 2021
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas A&M University Kingsville is rounding up some potential Javelinas in Laredo!
They will be hosting an informational fair today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Uni-Trade Stadium
Representatives will be on-site helping students register, complete financial aid files, and review student status.
Attendees will even have a chance to win a free scholarship.
