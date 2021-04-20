Texas A&M University Kingsville rounding up Javelinas in Laredo

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas A&M University Kingsville is rounding up some potential Javelinas in Laredo!

The university is inviting all first-year and transfer applicants from Webb, Jim Hogg, and Zapata County.

They will be hosting an informational fair today from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Uni-Trade Stadium

Representatives will be on-site helping students register, complete financial aid files, and review student status.

Attendees will even have a chance to win a free scholarship.

For more information on this story, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.