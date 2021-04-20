Advertisement

Tuesday forecast

Warmer Tuesday, Cooler Wednesday/Thursday, hot beginning Friday.
By Richard Berler
Published: Apr. 19, 2021 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A cool airmass is moving east, away from us. It will still be close enough to bring cool temperatures tonight. Warmer southerly winds will bring a return of temperatures typical of April during Tuesday. Another cool airmass from the Great Plains will bring temperatures more typical of March during Wednesday and Thursday. Moist air lifting above the cool north wind will bring mostly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday. Rising air with an approaching wave in the upper level wind flow will bring a chance of showers Friday morning and late Friday night. The return of winds from the south will bring hotter temperatures beginning Friday afternoon.

I’m expecting partly cloudy tonight, low in the low to mid 50′s. Partly cloudy Tuesday, high in the upper 80′s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday and Thursday, a chance of a few showers Thursday. Highs both days in the upper 70′s. A chance of an early morning shower Friday, and again late Friday night. Partly cloudy during Friday afternoon, high in the low to mid 90′s. Partly cloudy Saturday through Monday, high in the low to mid 90′s.

