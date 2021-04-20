UISD selects finalist for new superintendent

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A search that took months has now come to an end as United ISD makes the final decision in the naming of a new superintendent.

KGNS spoke to the chosen candidate David Gonzalez about what he hopes to accomplish as superintendent.

For more than 20 years, Gonzalez has been a familiar face at both school districts.

To some he was their English teacher, to others their principal, and currently he’s the district’s associate superintendent for instruction and curriculum at UISD.

Soon, he will be taking the helm as superintendent.

It came down to three finalists during UISD’s special called meeting on Monday.

Gonzalez was voted as the finalist for superintendent, but will not step into those shoes until June.

“We have to wait 21 days and I will rephrase it again, right now Mr. Santos is superintendent and I will not take away from that at all.”

In his years with UISD, Gonzalez has been assistant principal at Alexander High and Lyndon B. Jonson, principal at George Washington Middle School, and executive director for middle school instruction.

In his new role as superintendent, he says it can’t be done by working from your desk.

“I’m pretty active visiting schools, they ask me if you become superintendent, ‘is that something you will do?’ My answer is, i’m not going to be out there and be that leader.”

As schools bring more students back to campus, Gonzalez says you can’t beat an in-person education.

“You can talk to your teachers virtually, but it’s nothing like talking to your teachers face to face.”

He says the focus isn’t making changes to the district, but more importantly adding to an already great team.

“One of the questions we always ask ourselves is, would I let this teacher teach my child? And if the answer is yes, that’s who we hire.”

Gonzalez becomes the new superintendent June 30th, which is current superintendent Bobby Santos’ last day in the position.

The district must wait 21 days before officially hiring Gonzalez as its superintendent and approving his employment contract.

That should happen around May 10th.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.