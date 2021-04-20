Wednesday forecast

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The leading edge of a cooler airmass will reach our area around midnight. Temperatures during Wednesday and Thursday will mostly be in the 70′s to around 80, well below the near 90F warmth that we often experience this time of the year. A thin layer of gulf moisture lifted above the northerly winds will bring mostly cloudy skies by morning. A deeper layer of humid air will lift above our cool airmass Thursday morning and midday with patches of drizzle or light showers. Hotter southerly winds will return beginning Friday with May-like and even June-like temperatures.

I’m expecting skies to become cloudy by morning, low in the mid to high 50′s. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, high in the high 70′s. A chance of drizzle of light showers Thursday morning or midday, a few breaks in the clouds late in the day, high near 80. Partly cloudy and hotter Friday through Tuesday, high in the mid to high 90′s Friday through Monday, around 100 Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.