Bring on the rain

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The days of wearing a jacket or a sweater are numbered, as we anticipate temperatures to climb back to the 90s.

On Wednesday, we’ll start in the low 60s and see a high of about 78 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Those chances of rain will increase as we head into Thursday to 40 percent with highs in the 80s and lows in the 70s.

Then on Friday, it’s back to the hot and humid 90 degree temperatures.

We’re looking at a high of 97 on Friday, 98 on Saturday, and 96 on Sunday.

If that isn’t hot enough for you, on Tuesday, we are guaranteed to surpass the 100 degree mark with a high of 102.

Keep in mind, April is not over, this is only a sign of things to come.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.