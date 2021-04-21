City makes plans to vaccinate local teenagers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is reaching out to more people to give the vaccine to.

According to Emergency Management Coordinator and Fire Chief Guillermo Heard, they are starting a campaign with the National Guard to get shots into the arms of teens between the ages of 16 and 18.

Heard says they will be visiting public and private high schools.

Their hope is that all teens are vaccinated by the end of the month.

Additionally, they will be visiting local businesses to give people a shot.

