City to unveil World of Wonder mural at North Central Park

The City of Laredo will unveil new artwork just in time for Earth Day
File photo: North Central Park
File photo: North Central Park(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city is getting ready to unveil some new artwork at a popular north Laredo park.

On Thursday, the city will unveil its large-scale World of Wonder Mural project which will be at the northern spillway of North Central Park.

The mural was completed by muralist and artist Gustavo Estrada “The Ghost,” and celebrates the environment through symbols of nature and focuses on ecology.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, Apr. 22 at 10:30 a.m.

