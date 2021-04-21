Advertisement

Council votes to build batting cages at local stadium

Each will cost $35,000 to $40,000 for the city to install the cages, but the city will pay for it using the sports venue sales tax.
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council voted to replace the playground equipment at Uni-Trade Stadium with four batting cages.

The equipment would be moved to another location in District 2, and the batting cages would be in the northwest corner of the stadium.

Once they’re installed, they can be used year-round.

”With COVID being in place, we have had issues with that park not being open, so we’d like to open it up but with batting cages where that playground is not being used,” said Ruben Gutierrez.

City council did not indicate a time frame for when the change will take place or when the batting cages will be open to the public.

Each will cost $35,000 to $40,000 for the city to install the cages, but the city will pay for it using the sports venue sales tax.

They say the move will bring in revenue for the city.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
David Gonzalez
UPDATE: UISD chooses finalist for new superintendent
Mall closed due to water main break
UPDATE: Mall Del Norte to reopen on Tuesday
Car chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Morning chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Better Business Bureau warning about texting scams
New phishing scam involving texts claiming to be from U.S. Postal Service

Latest News

Councilmembers raise questions over basketball court
Councilmembers raise questions over basketball court
Bridge travel restrictions
Laredo mayor speaks on bridge restriction extension
Police department opens new downtown substation
Police department opens new downtown substation
Tecolotes Baseball Team
Batter up: Tecolotes prepare for upcoming season