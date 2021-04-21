Council votes to build batting cages at local stadium

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City council voted to replace the playground equipment at Uni-Trade Stadium with four batting cages.

The equipment would be moved to another location in District 2, and the batting cages would be in the northwest corner of the stadium.

Once they’re installed, they can be used year-round.

”With COVID being in place, we have had issues with that park not being open, so we’d like to open it up but with batting cages where that playground is not being used,” said Ruben Gutierrez.

City council did not indicate a time frame for when the change will take place or when the batting cages will be open to the public.

Each will cost $35,000 to $40,000 for the city to install the cages, but the city will pay for it using the sports venue sales tax.

They say the move will bring in revenue for the city.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.