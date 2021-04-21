Advertisement

Dallas Police shoot and kill man who pointed fake gun at them

Investigators say the man robbed at least two stores and tried to carjack a person at a nearby school
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:10 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Dallas Police say officers have shot and killed a man who pointed at them what turned out to be a replica handgun.

Investigators say the man robbed at least two stores and tried to carjack a person near a school Monday afternoon.

Officers caught up with the man but as they tried setting up a perimeter, police say the man tried to rob a nearby pharmacy.

Officers rushed to that scene.

The man then ran across all lanes of the nearby interstate but came across three officers on the side of the highway.

All three of them started shooting after the suspect had what appeared to be a gun but the chief said it turns out the gun was a fake.

