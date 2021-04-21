Advertisement

House to vote on DC statehood bill

By CNN staff
Apr. 21, 2021
(CNN) – The House is expected to vote Thursday on a bill to make Washington, D.C. the 51st state.

Majority leader Steny Hoyer said the more than 700,000 people who live in the nation’s capital deserve to be heard.

The bill has more than 200 co-sponsors and House Democrats are expected to pass the Washington, D.C. Admission Act for the second time in as many years.

After last year’s House vote, the statehood bill stalled in the Senate, which was then led by Republicans.

This time around, the Senate is split 50-50.

The GOP is against granting statehood to D.C., partly because it would likely add two Democrats to the Senate and one to the House.

The District historically votes Democratic.

The Biden administration backs the measure.

