The incident was reported on Monday after 6 p.m.
Investigation continues for house fire on Hendricks Avenue(KGNS)
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The investigation continues on a fire reported at a home near Slaughter Park.

Police tape still surrounds the home on the 500 block of Hendricks Avenue.

The incident was reported on Monday after 6 p.m.

When they arrived, firefighters were able to put out the flames.

The spokesperson for the department says no one was hurt but says the fire was in one of the bedrooms.

