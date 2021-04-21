Advertisement

Laredo mayor speaks on bridge restriction extension

Mayor Pete Saenz says the decision to continue to extend the restrictions are being felt by businesses here at home, but he says he’s hopeful the end is near.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After 13 months of being in place, international bridge restrictions have once again been extended.

The Department of Homeland Security announced on Monday that the restriction of non-essential travel will remain in place until May 21st.

“We’re hoping in the next go-around, I’m hearing that maybe June is the month that it will happen, hopefully before July 4th. But it remains to be seen. I know these are decisions made by Washington, Mexico, and Laredo, but obviously we’re truly feeling the impact here and it’s very obvious.”

Saenz said because the city has invested heavily in the downtown area for tourists from Mexico and that they will continue lobbying for reopening.

