Laredo Police holds National Crime Victim’s Week event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - “The Office of Victim’s of Crime” leads communities throughout the country in their annual observances of National Crime Cictims’ Rights Week every April.

The Laredo Police Department is just one of the many entities taking part in the nationwide campaign.

Whether it may be assault, robbery, or any other type of crime, police held a fair on Wednesday to let people know what services are out there.

“When I call them and they say, ‘well, I have a broken arm or I have a broken nose but I didn’t go to the hospital.’ I ask, ‘why didn’t you go?’ They say, ‘I didn’t have the means to go, I didn’t have the means to go,’” said Norma Garcia from the Laredo Police Department. “They don’t know this program is available to them. Had they known they would have know sought medical treatment, knowing or having that peace of mind knowing that the program would cover those expenses for them eventually once they apply for those services.”

For more information on the crime victim services offered at LPD, call 795-3160 or 795-2800.

