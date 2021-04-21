Local students honored for 8th Grader of the Month

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Wednesday morning, KGNS, Telemundo Laredo, and the Laredo Police Department hosted the 8th Grader of the Month virtual ceremony, livestreaming on our website and available to watch on our Facebook page.

The event recognized the outstanding 8th graders from the month of April out of 22 middle schools.

A drive-in parade was followed hosted by Trautmann Middle School, where students and their families picked up their recognitions and were greeted by our very own KGNS News morning team, the Laredo Police Department, and UISD executive director David Canales.

On behalf of your good neighbor station KGNS, the Laredo Police Department, and sponsor Wawi Tijerina Attorney at Law, congratulations to all the 8th graders!

