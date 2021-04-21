National Border Patrol Council to hold groundbreaking ceremony for union building

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The National Border Patrol Council will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest facility.

The NBPC Local 2455 along with the Laredo Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the construction of the Border Patrol Union building.

That event will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. at 6422 Sinatra Parkway.

The public is invited to attend.

