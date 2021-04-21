Advertisement

National Border Patrol Council to hold groundbreaking ceremony for union building

By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The National Border Patrol Council will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its newest facility.

The NBPC Local 2455 along with the Laredo Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the construction of the Border Patrol Union building.

That event will take place on Wednesday afternoon at 3 p.m. at 6422 Sinatra Parkway.

The public is invited to attend.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blas Anguiano and Mariana Amador
Morning chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Bullet damages at Fedex Station
Police investigating bullet damages at FedEx station
Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
Mall closed due to water main break
Mall Del Norte re-opens at limited capacity
Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after accident
Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after falling off

Latest News

National Crime Victim’s Week
Laredo Police holds National Crime Victim’s Week event
8th Graders of the Month
Local students honored for 8th Grader of the Month
Investigation continues for house fire on Hendricks Avenue
Investigation continues for house fire on Hendricks Avenue
File photo: North Central Park
City to unveil World of Wonder mural at North Central Park
Residents line up for vaccine drive at Life Downs
Webb County to hold Moderna Vaccination Clinic