Natural Light gets in on icicle business
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Natural Light is not just for college students on a limited budget anymore, at least that’s what Anheuser-Busch hopes.
The brewer is branching out with a variety of new products.
In addition to spiked seltzers and flavored vodkas, the 44-year-old brand just unveiled alcohol-filled popsicles.
They’re called “Naturdays Frozen Icicles” and they’re eight-percent alcohol by volume.
Right now, two flavors are available in twelve packs: strawberry lemonade and pineapple lemonade.
The company says it hopes these frozen treats will be attractive to “Beer reluctant” drinkers.
