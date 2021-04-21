Police department opens new downtown substation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The downtown area is looking to rebound after a year of a deadly pandemic that no only took lives, but also killed businesses here in Laredo.

Even though the bridges have been ordered to stay shut, the police department has opened up a new substation to help business owners feel secure.

After $150,000 were invested following a bond election from 2018, a ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday to officially announce the opening of the new police substation.

“This substation is important here in downtown because it gives the officers the ability to work out of here, use their bicycles or be on foot and be able to be present in the area and come back and have the substation available to them,” said Chief of Police Claudio Trevino.

Claudio Trevino expressed his enthusiasm towards the opening of a new substation.

Equipped with all sorts of advances, including space for cyclists, it’s rejuvenating people’s faith in the downtown area.

“People need to feel they’re secure and safe in the area and this really a facade outside, it’s beautiful, it’s into the historic district, and it’s really exciting because it’s going to tell people in this district they’re safe in this district and consumers... customers who want to come down and chat,” said Priscilla Iglesias.

The equipment here at the downtown substation allows officer to skip a process. They don’t have to go all the way down to the main department building; instead, they can do all the processing at this location: take their fingerprints and then eventually all the individuals will go over straight to the Webb County Jail.

“Making an arrest here, transporting all the way to the main station processing those arrestees- then bringing them here close to the county jail. We’re going then the ability to avoid that.”

Over 15 officers will occupy the station, many of them familiar with the downtown area. Their impact is expected to go a long way.

“We’re going to provide visibility and presence here 24 hours, 7 days a week, even on holidays, and we do have a lobby officer from 8 to 5, Monday through Friday,” said Sergeant Chris Baker. “We do have an emergency call box outside which has video and audio.”

The substation will be located along the 500 block of San Agustin Avenue.

Anyone detained by police can now be processed by officers downtown, rather than being transported to the main station located along Maher Avenue.

An additional grant will allow businesses to be monitored by police with cameras set up in the downtown area, which could happen by the end of the year.

