Police investigating bullet damages at FedEx station

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that happened at the FedEx Station early Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived at the FedEx station on Loop 20 near the airport and found that one of the windows sustained bullet damages.

No injuries were reported; however, police are investigating to locate those responsible for the damages.

