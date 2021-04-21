Advertisement

Police investigating bullet damages at FedEx station

The incident was reported at the 6500 block of Bob Bullock early Wednesday morning
By Justin Reyes
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating a shots fired call that happened at the FedEx Station early Wednesday morning.

Crews arrived at the FedEx station on Loop 20 near the airport and found that one of the windows sustained bullet damages.

No injuries were reported; however, police are investigating to locate those responsible for the damages.

