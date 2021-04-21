President of Mexico receives coronavirus vaccine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador received his first shot of the Astrazeneca vaccine during his daily press briefing.

Obrador urged all those eligible at this stage to get vaccinated, saying it “Does not hurt” and that it protects us all.

The president had said in March he would hold off on getting the shot because he still had antibodies after being infected in January but he later changed his mind after his doctors recommended he be vaccinated.

He also said he wanted to set an example for others to get the shot.

Based on his age, 67, the president was scheduled to get his shot in the first week of April along with other over-60s in central Mexico City.

While Lopez Obrador sought to set an example with the vaccine, he has disdained wearing face masks himself.

And he refused to make them mandatory in public spaces, saying that would violate people’s individual liberties.

Mexico has so far administered a total of about 14.5 million vaccine doses, to a population of 126 million.

The country has approved seven different vaccines and is currently using five.

Mexico has suffered almost 212,500 test-confirmed deaths from COVID-19 but because the country does so little testing, authorities acknowledge the real toll is likely to be over 330,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.