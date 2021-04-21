Sheriff’s office seizes over $200K in cash
The cash seizure happened while authorities were patrolling I-35
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A traffic stop on I-35 leads to the discovery of hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash.
On Monday afternoon, Webb County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop at Mile Marker 29.
During questioning, deputies found nine plastic wrapped bundles inside an ice chest in the back seat of a 2017 black GMC Sierra.
The cash totaled $205,000.
The sheriff’s office encourages residents to report any suspicious activity to 956-415-BUST.
