Advertisement

Suspect in Wisconsin tavern shooting charged with homicide

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:53 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man accused of opening fire in a crowded bar faces multiple homicide counts.

Kenosha County prosecutors charged 24-year-old Rakayo Vinson on Wednesday with three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the shooting early Sunday at the Somers House Tavern in the village of Somers.

This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department...
This Monday, April 19, 2021 booking photo provided by the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department shows Rakayo Alandis Vinson.(Kenosha County Sheriff's Department via AP)

Authorities say Vinson got into a fight at the tavern, came back with a handgun and opened fire.

Cedric Guston, Atkeem Stevenson and Kevin Donaldson were killed. Three others were hurt.

Vinson would face life in prison if convicted on any of the counts.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blas Anguiano and Mariana Amador
Morning chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Bullet damages at Fedex Station
Police investigating bullet damages at FedEx station
Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
Mall closed due to water main break
Mall Del Norte re-opens at limited capacity
Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after accident
Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after falling off

Latest News

GRAPHIC: New police killings surround Chauvin conviction
Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth...
Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant
This file image made from a video aired Friday, Jan. 7, 2005, by Israeli television station...
Israel says it strikes targets in Syria after missile attack
National Crime Victim’s Week
Laredo Police holds National Crime Victim’s Week event
8th Graders of the Month
Local students honored for 8th Grader of the Month