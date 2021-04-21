Advertisement

Tamagotchi Pix lets you take selfies with your virtual pet

The '90s era Tamagotchi is back. This time it has a camera.
The '90s era Tamagotchi is back. This time it has a camera.(Source: Tamagotchi, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The ’90s called and it wants its toys back.

Tamagotchi, the iconic digital pet is back, but like nearly every other handheld device nowadays, it has a camera.

It allows you to take selfies with your virtual buddy.

The Tamagotchi Pix is a blast from the past with some contemporary add-ons.

The basics are the same. It’s an egg-shaped device with three buttons.

The goal is to raise a virtual pet, which goes through different stages and demands attention by asking to be fed or played with.

If you don’t properly care for your Tamagotchi, it can die.

Along with the camera, the 2021 version has a full-color screen instead of the old pixelated black and white one.

The Tamagotchi Pix costs $59.99 and is available for pre-order now. It officially goes on sale in July.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blas Anguiano and Mariana Amador
Morning chase ends on Mines Road flyover
Bullet damages at Fedex Station
Police investigating bullet damages at FedEx station
Anthony Tays Jr. and Lester Herrera are the men accused in the third murder of 2021
Attorney for man accused in third murder of the year speaks out
Mall closed due to water main break
Mall Del Norte re-opens at limited capacity
Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after accident
Motorcyclist taken to the hospital after falling off

Latest News

GRAPHIC: New police killings surround Chauvin conviction
Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 in Elizabeth...
Sheriff: Deputy fatally shot Black man while serving warrant
This file image made from a video aired Friday, Jan. 7, 2005, by Israeli television station...
Israel says it strikes targets in Syria after missile attack
National Crime Victim’s Week
Laredo Police holds National Crime Victim’s Week event
8th Graders of the Month
Local students honored for 8th Grader of the Month