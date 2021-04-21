The Price is Right coming to Sames Auto Arena

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It’s time for Laredo to come on down, to the Sames Auto Arena!

Our local events venue is bringing the Price is Right from your TV to your city!

The live event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, Apr. 23 at ten at the Same Auto Arena box office or at ticketmaster.com.

The Price is Right Live is an interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come on down” and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show.

The price is right contestants can win cash, sought after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car playing favorites like plinko, the big wheel, and the fantastic showcase.

For information you can head on over to the Sames Auto Arena website.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.